Panthers vs Seahawks: Final Injury Report

The Panthers and Seahawks both have some notable players on their injury reports going into Sunday. Let’s dive in.

Panthers Injury Report

QB Bryce Young (ankle) - Out : Bryce Young will miss this week and likely next week as he recovers from an injury he sustained late in week 2. This means Andy Dalton will helm the offense this week.

: Bryce Young will miss this week and likely next week as he recovers from an injury he sustained late in week 2. This means Andy Dalton will helm the offense this week. OLB Justin Houston (calf) - Questionable : Houston logged two limited practices and then finished the week on Friday with a full practice. I would expect the veteran to play. Carolina is going to need him in a plus matchup against a banged up Seattle offensive line, especially with the offensive struggles we’ve seen thus far.

: Houston logged two limited practices and then finished the week on Friday with a full practice. I would expect the veteran to play. Carolina is going to need him in a plus matchup against a banged up Seattle offensive line, especially with the offensive struggles we’ve seen thus far. LB Brian Burns, LB Chandler Wooten, LB Amare Barno, RB Miles Sanders - No Injury Designation: This seemed like your standard fair of giving some players who aren’t 100% healthy some time off. Barno may need to step up if Houston ends up missing the game. Miles Sanders should continue to get more touches and acclimate with the offense after missing most of the preseason.

Seahawks Injury Report

There’s a lot of names on their final injury report. I’ll try to keep it as short as I can.

OT Charles Cross (toe), DB Coby Bryant (toe) - Out : Seattle will be without their starting left tackle, that’s a huge blow and should give Carolina pass rushers a plus matchup on the outside. Bryant is one of their primary backups at safety according to their official depth chart as well.

: Seattle will be without their starting left tackle, that’s a huge blow and should give Carolina pass rushers a plus matchup on the outside. Bryant is one of their primary backups at safety according to their official depth chart as well. CB Tariq Woolen (chest), TE Will Dissly (shoulder) - Doubtful : Seattle will likely be without their 2022 breakout rookie Tariq Woolen. This should help a Panthers passing game needing the extra push. Dissly is also a starting tight end so his likely absence may hurt their run game as well.

: Seattle will likely be without their 2022 breakout rookie Tariq Woolen. This should help a Panthers passing game needing the extra push. Dissly is also a starting tight end so his likely absence may hurt their run game as well. WR DK Metcalf (ribs), DL Jarran Reed (groin), S Julian Love (hamstring), G Phil Haynes (calf), S Jamal Adams (knee) - Questionable: Metcalf, Reed, and Adams all managed a full practice on Friday, leaving their status truly up in the air after limited or no practice throughout the week. All three of those players are starters on their units and should be monitored going into Sunday. Phil Haynes is their starting right guard and only logged limited practices this week. Julian Love also logged only one limited practice as the Seahawk’s starting strong safety.

Overall, Carolina is certainly hurting after losing three different starters to IR in the last few weeks, however Seattle hobbles into this game themselves. What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?