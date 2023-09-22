Panthers Transactions Roundup: Week 3

The Panthers front office is busy throughout the season with transactions and roster moves. Here are the transactions that have taken place so far this week as the Panthers head out on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

09/20 - Signed CB Robert Rochell to the practice squad. The 6-foot-2 cornerback was a fourth round pick in 2021 by the Los Angeles Rams and has made some minor contributions in his two NFL seasons. In 28 career games he has played 260 defensive snaps and 364 on special teams. He has recorded 19 tackles, four passes defended, and one interception. Rochell was released by the Rams at final roster cuts this year, was signed by the Seattle Seahawks and quickly released, then signed with the Panthers.

09/20 - Signed QB Jake Luton to the practice squad. Luton was a 2020 sixth round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars and in his rookie season he completed 60 of 110 passes (54.5%) for two touchdowns and six interceptions. He was waived after his rookie season and Carolina will be his fifth stop in his NFL career.

09/20 - Released CB Mark Milton from the practice squad. Milton was a 2023 undrafted free agent who joined the Panthers from Baylor University.

09/20 - Signed LB Deion Jones to the active roster from the practice squad. Jones is a familiar name to Panthers fans after spending his first six NFL seasons from 2016 to 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons. He topped 100 tackles in five of those six years and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. In October of last year the Falcons traded him to the Cleveland Browns and he played in 11 games (five starts) with 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks with the Browns. Jones signed with the Panthers this offseason and will now be on the active roster to provide depth after Shaq Thompson’s significant injury.

09/19 - Signed S Matthias Farley to the practice squad. Farley has played seven NFL seasons and has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders. He has appeared in 100 games (18 starts) with 185 tackles, three interceptions, and 14 passes defended.

09/19 - Released S Eric Rowe from the practice squad. The nine-year NFL vet joined the Panthers this offseason and has now been released.

09/19 - Placed LB Shaq Thompson on injured reserve. This is a huge loss for the Panthers which CSR’s Brian Beversluis covers here.