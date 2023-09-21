Giants at 49ers: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

Week 3 of Thursday Night Football is a match up that seems good on paper, but may have been better to watch last season. The New York Giants were a 2022 Cinderella story under first year head coach Brian Daboll. This year, they are rivaling the Carolina Panthers for major injury news. Saquon Barkley is likely out and their offensive line makes ours look like a seasoned unit with years of chemistry built between them. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are struggling to stop Christian McCaffrey from scoring touchdowns. He has scored in 11 straight games as he is finally becoming the player we always knew he could under a competent offensive coaching staff.

The actual problem being discussed in the 49ers fan base is whether or not McCaffrey’s workload is sustainable. Stop me if you’ve heard this before. I think the answer is and has always been “No, but coaches just can’t help themselves.” Still, Week 3 is an unlikely time for the wheels to fall off the 49ers star offensive player. There probably isn’t a safer bet than the 49ers moneyline this week, which also probably means the Giants are going to shock the world with an upset win. That’s just the way the NFL works.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.