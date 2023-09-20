Injury report: Bryce Young missed practice with an ankle injury

Bryce Young led the Carolina Panthers injury report this week after being held out of practice with an ankle injury that he reportedly sustained late in Monday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Brian Burns (ankle) and Justin Houston (calf) were among other notable names on the report. The team did not give much more information about any of these injuries, but there is likely some additional caution from the team given they are traveling to the West Coast on a short week to face the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday.

We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the week goes before getting too worried about any player, even Young’s, availability for the game. The full injury report is listed below.

Injury Report: