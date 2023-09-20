Panthers Reacts Survey Week 3: Confidence check after two weeks

The 2023 Carolina Panthers have had a slow start to their season. So slow, in fact, that disappointed fans could be seen streaming out of the stadium during the fourth quarter of their Monday Night Football home opener this week.

Having had a couple days to sit on that game, we’d like to ask you two questions about the state and direction of the Panthers. First, as always, will be a general confidence question regarding the direction the Panthers are currently heading. Second, we’d love to know if you expected a faster start from the offense.

As it stands, the Panthers rank last in the league in both passing and total offense and they are tied for last in points per game. That is despite having a top ten rushing rushing attack (Ninth overall in yards per game, fourth in yards per attempt).

