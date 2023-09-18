Panthers vs Saints: ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

The Carolina Panthers (+3) are hosting the New Orleans Saints (-3) for Monday Night Football tonight at 7:15 EST on ESPN. Technically, the Cleveland Browns (-2) are also playing the Pittsburgh Steelers (+2) on ABC tonight at 8:15 EST, but who could possibly want to watch that?

The clearly superior match up in Charlotte features such compelling storylines as Bryce Young’s first prime time start, Frank Reich’s chance at redemption after his offense’s poor Week 1 showing, and the Saints’ second chance at notching their first loss of the season.

Clearly, we’ve collectively cooled on the Panthers. Injuries and the slow start on offense in Week 1 has us all cautious to believe in the 2023 Panthers. If they can get their passing game going and prove a little more successful in short yardage situations then maybe, just maybe, we can start to build some new faith in this team.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.