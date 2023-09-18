Panthers vs. Saints: Week 2 open game thread

The Panthers are at home on Monday night to welcome the Saints to Bank of America Stadium in a game that both teams want to win so they pick up a crucial victory against a divisional opponent. The Panthers are slight underdogs in this one according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but we all know that Panthers-Saints games cannot be accurately predicted, no matter how good or bad either of the teams are. You should always go into this game expecting chaos, and chances are that’s what you will get.

As always, use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

Odds for all NFL games can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.