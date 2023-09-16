Player prop bets for Panthers vs Saints

Welcome back to Week 2 of our new weekly series that we are bringing to you courtesy of our friends over at Draftkings Sportsbook. Here we’ll take a look at the most interesting—or riskiest—player prop bets each week for the Carolina Panthers.

Last week was a little all over the place as both the bettors and the sportsbooks had no idea what to make of Bryce Young and Frank Reich in their first game together. Now, with a week of actual play to contextualize the preseason plus a week of nonstop injuries, we may have a better handle on what these Panthers are going to look like.

Bryce Young Pass TDs - O/U 0.5 (-230/+175)

The loss of Brady Christensen on the offensive line and a week of film review showing poor receiver separation for the Carolina Panthers has, apparently, plummeted expectations for Young’s passing performance. I’d be tempted to take the over, here, as all Young has to do is throw one touchdown pass in the entire game to win that bet.

Miles Sanders Rush Yds - O/U 59.5 (-125/-105)

Between a passing game that might not get off the ground, Sanders splitting time with Chuba Hubbard, and the uncertainty following Christensen’s injury, the safe bet here is the under.

That said, that would only likely happen on a day when the Panthers rush for under 100 yards as a team. The Panthers are going to lean on the run to make some space for Young, regardless of how well the passing game is going and I have trouble seeing them struggle that much in Week 2 of this new regime. There are still plenty of pages in the playbook that nobody has seen yet. I think the offense is able to pull together at least two scoring drives and that puts Sanders over 60 yards rushing when combined with the rest of the run-run-pass three and outs we’re forever destined to see.

This bet is also noteworthy because it is the only individual skill player bet that Draftkings has listed for a Panthers player outside of Anytime TD bets.

Adam Thielen Anytime TD Scorer - +280

The disrespect for the Panthers passing game is real this week. Both Sanders (+165) and Hubbard (+230) are considered safer bets to score a touchdown on Monday Night Football. I think (or maybe just hope) that the Panthers aren’t going to completely disappear in this game, but I don’t know if Draftkings is wrong here. It’s hard to bet on any skill position player on this team just yet.

Still, it hurts that they have the New Orleans Saints prince Taysom Hill (+1600) as likelier to score the game’s first touchdown than actual tight end Hayden Hurst (+1700).