Panthers vs Saints: Final Injury Report

The Panthers and Saints released their final injury reports. The Panthers list is relatively small, though they also placed two key starters in CB Jaycee Horn and G Brady Christensen on injured/reserve. Brady Christensen is officially out for the season, where Jaycee Horn is set for an extended absence with no timetable for a return. Let’s dive in.

WR DJ Chark (hamstring): I think Chark is more likely to play this week as he logged two straight limited practices on Thursday and Friday. The Panthers need his speed as the other receivers failed to create separation last week. He’s listed as questionable after a full practice on Saturday. I expect him to play based on that.

OT Taylor Moton (biceps): Moton surprisingly ended up on the injury report this week and logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday. He logged a full session on Saturday and goes into the game with no injury designation.

The Saints injury report is also relatively small. Though the Saints official website listed 5 players on the report, our friends at Canal Street Chronicles were able to provide a more updated report.

S J.T. Gray (shoulder): listed as questionable after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. He is one of their backup safeties.

RB Kendre Miller (hamstring): Miller logged limited practices Thursday and Friday and is officially questionable for Monday. This one is a bit more important as the Saints are already without Alvin Kamara. This would leave current starter Jamaal Williams and Kirk Merritt left with the load, along with a practice squad elevation I'm sure.

Injuries are never fun. Hopefully, we won’t see any more for either squad on Monday.