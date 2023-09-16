Cat Scratch Reader’s Week 2 picks, powered by Tallysight

Panthers fans get a bit of a breather to start the season as the second Sunday of football is a day off for us. That said, we’re really only free so we can watch other teams play while waiting for Monday Night Football.

Around the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons are hosting the Green Bay Packers while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Chicago Bears. Only the New Orleans Saints are on the road this week as they are traveling to Charlotte to visit the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.

Those other two divisional games could really go either way at this point in the season. Hopefully we’ll learn a bit about what to expect from both the Falcons and the Bucs while they lose to otherwise underwhelming opponents. Otherwise the Panthers might get lonely in 4th place in the division.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season. Below are all of our staff picks for Sunday’s games.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.