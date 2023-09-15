Panthers Transactions Roundup: Week 2

The Panthers front office is busy throughout the season with transactions and roster moves. Here are the transactions that have taken place so far this week as the Panthers prepare to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 2:

09/14 - Signed CB Sam Webb. This signing means Webb will be on the active roster to provide depth at corner in light of Jaycee Horn’s unfortunate injury. Webb was considered a sixth-round talent in the 2022 NFL draft coming out of Missouri Western, but he went undrafted. He signed as a UDFA last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, made the 53 man roster, and played in all 17 games with three starts. As a rookie he played 327 defensive snaps and 73 on special teams, registering 36 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble. In pass coverage he allowed 31 receptions on 44 targets (70.5%) and surrendered a passer rating of 100.3, which is about C.J. Henderson territory. The Raiders placed Webb on the practice squad heading into 2023 which enabled the Panthers to sign him to their active roster. He has good athleticism with a 9.31 Relative Athletic Score, but he’s still very raw in coverage.

09/13 - Signed RB Tarik Cohen to the practice squad. CSR’s Jonathan DeLong shared his insights here about the addition of the former Chicago Bears running back who is returning to the NFL after significant ACL/MCL and Achilles injuries.

09/13 - Signed WR Michael Strachan to the practice squad. The 6-foot-5 receiver was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. In two seasons with the Colts he appeared in 19 games, played 193 offensive snaps, and registered five receptions for 85 yards.

09/13 - Released RB Spencer Brown from the practice squad. Brown appeared in six games for the Panthers over the last two seasons before his release. He played a total of 31 offensive snaps during his time in Carolina, rushing nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown.

09/13 - Placed CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver on practice squad injured reserve. Thomas-Oliver was a 2020 seventh round pick by the Panthers and has appeared in 25 games over three seasons, mostly on special teams. He has battled a host of injuries throughout his young career, so getting moved to the practice squad injured reserve is unfortunate.

09/13 - Placed OL Brady Christensen on injured reserve. Oof! This one hurts. CSR’s Walker Clement provides details here about Christensen’s biceps injury and what it means going forward.

09/12 - Signed CB Lamar Jackson to the practice squad. Don’t get too excited, folks. The Panthers didn’t somehow sneak the Baltimore Ravens former MVP quarterback on to the practice squad. This Lamar Jackson played his college ball at Nebraska and joined the New York Jets in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. In his three-year NFL career Jackson has appeared in 22 games (six starts) with 31 tackles and four passes defended.