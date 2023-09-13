Brady Christensen place on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have placed left guard Brady Christensen on injured reserve with a biceps injury. Head coach Frank Reich said that Christensen suffered the injury late in the game against Atlanta,

The injury is significant and could require surgery; Horn is seeking a second opinion. https://t.co/MUiNPNALg4 — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 13, 2023

The Panthers are already missing starting right guard Austin Corbett, who tore his ACL in last season’s final game against the New Orleans Saints. Rookie Chandler Zavala filled in admirably at right guard in the season opener.

Reich mentioned Cade Mays, Nash Jensen, and Justin McCray as potential fill-in guys that are already on the roster. He did not specifically mention targeting any free agents or players on other team’s practice squads, but he did mention looking for another cornerback to join the team when discussing Jaycee Horn’s injury separately. That suggests the team is more satisfied with their offensive line depth than with their cornerback depth at this time.

Reich further confirmed that they will make a decision on which player will step into Christensen’s shoes by the end of Thursday. We may not learn the result of that decision until the opening offensive snap on Monday night.