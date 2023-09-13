Panthers Reacts Survey Week 2: Confidence, Bryce Young, and Brian Burns

We already have loads to talk about with only one week of football under our belts. The Carolina Panthers 10 - 24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons revealed flaws, hopes, and more than a few questions about this 2023 team.

First, we start off with our traditional confidence question. Now that you’ve laid eyes on Frank Reich and Bryce Young’s first attempt, are you confident that they have the Panthers heading in the right direction?

Next, let’s talk about Young’s debut. How do you feel about him? Did that feeling change after watching him in Atlanta? This guy is going to be the face of the franchise for at least two years and hopefully many more. Let’s see where this relationship is starting out.

Finally, let’s revisit the Brian Burns contract situation. We’re going to ask the exact same question as last week. Do you think he deserves a top-3 edge rusher contract?

