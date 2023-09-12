Panthers reportedly signing Tarik Cohen to practice squad

According to multiple reports, the Carolina Panthers are signing running back Tarik Cohen to the practice squad.

Former Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen, who has not played in the NFL since suffering ACL and MCL tears as well as a tibial plateau fracture in September 2020, plans to sign Wednesday to the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023

As Schefter notes in the Tweet, Cohen hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering a significant knee injury early in the 2020 season. He attempted a comeback last year, but he tore his Achilles tendon while filming a workout video to show that he was ready to get back into the league. He’s apparently bounced back from that injury as well, as the Panthers signed him to the practice squad after seeing his workout today.

Cohen spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s been a utility player at the NFL level. He’s listed as a running back, but he has almost as many catches (209) as he does carries (264) in his NFL career. He also returned punts and kicks, returning one punt for a touchdown.

He’s from the tiny town of Bunn, NC just northeast of Raleigh, so he’s kind of a hometown kid. And he’s only 5’6”, and we all love a short king.

He probably isn’t going to get any game time any time soon while on the practice squad, but he provides good depth to the Panthers as a back and returner in the case of injuries.