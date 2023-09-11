Bills at Jets: ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

The Buffalo Bills are taking on the New York Jets tonight in the season opener for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. It’s set up to be a battle of titan between the Bills’ Josh Allen and new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Betting markets have the Bills as slight favorites over the home team, but nobody wants to be overly liable if Rodgers decides to come out and have a career game. We haven’t seen Rodgers in a new system in years, let alone on an entirely new team. There’s no telling what will happen.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.