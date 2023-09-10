Panthers vs Saints: Week 2 opening odds

Welp, a disappointing Week 1 is in the books once again for the Carolina Panthers faithful. A rough start for Bryce Young and company has translated to a rough opinion of the team held by the oddsmakers over at Draftkings Sportsbook.

Week 2

Spread

Saints: -2.5

Panthers: +2.5

O/U

40.5

Moneyline

Saints: -135

Panthers: +114

Remember that home field advantage is traditionally accounted for by spotting the home team—the Panthers, in this case—three points on the spread. That means the Saints would be favored on a neutral field to win by something between a field goal and a touchdown.

We may spend a lot of today blaming three turnovers for a close game gone wrong tonight and a lot of tomorrow talking about the optimism just behind the surface of Bryce Young’s two interception day, but that doesn’t mean anything to the betting markets tonight. The Panthers, as a cast of many young or otherwise new faces, were not a strong team in Week 1 and that’s not expected to change in just one week. At least, it’s not expected outside of the Panthers fan base.

