Brian Burns basically ended the Falcons second drive himself, combining on a sack with Frankie Luvu and then making this BEAUTY of a play.

Damn, @Fire_Burns99… got the damn dog barking in the house here pic.twitter.com/Y91i44V5sf — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) September 10, 2023

Brian Burns is not happy with the Panthers and his contract situation. I’m just glad he’s taking it out on the Falcons offense.