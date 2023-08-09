Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 32 days to go

We’re officially 32 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 32 — RB Camerun Peoples.

Camerun Peoples came to Carolina as an undrafted free agent after a solid career at Appalachian State. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry in his college career and translates as an average athlete that more than likely zone runner in the right scheme. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had him as a priority free agent coming out of the Draft and that’s exactly what he ended up being.

The Panthers current runningback room consists of Miles Sanders as the likely every down (or close to it) back while Matt Rhule holdover Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear are the current RBs 2 and 3. However, if something happens to Miles Sanders I am not someone who has faith in the latter two to carry the load on their own. For that reason, on a team that will likely run the ball generously, I could see Peoples making the roster. However, a strong preseason showing would be necessary since guys like Giovanni Ricci also factor into the runningback equation. A practice squad spot might be his best case scenario for Carolina, but teams may swoop in to get him after the 53 man roster cuts.