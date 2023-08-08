The Panthers release their first unofficial depth chart

Its that time of year once again, as the Panthers released their first depth chart and we can analyze where players landed. It should be noted that this doesn’t necessarily reflect where players will land come the regular season, but its fun to talk about regardless. The link to the teams full depth chart is here.

Offense

WR: DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall, Derek Wright, Gary Jennings

WR: Adam Thielen, Damiere Byrd, Shi Smith, CJ Saunders

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault, Javon Wims, Josh Vann

Quick thoughts: The only real surprising thing to me here is they have Jonathan Mingo already listed as one of the “starting” 3 receivers. That seems to bode well for him and I expect him to get 1st team snaps in the preseason as a result. The rest is unsurprising as we figure out who the back end will be.

TE: Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullivan

TE: Hayden Hurst, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci

Quick thoughts: Thomas being a veteran being initially named as a starter alongside Hayden Hurst makes sense for now. I think those two and Tommy Tremble are locks to make the roster though the other two will have a chance to show more as we go on.

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Matt Corral, Jake Luton

RB: Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Spenser Brown, Camerun Peoples

Quick Thoughts: I lumped these two together as I don’t expect much to change going forward. The preseason should end up being the Matt Corral show for the most part.

LT: Ikem Eckwonu, Michael Jordan, Ricky Lee

LG: Brady Christensen, Nash Jensen, Chandler Zavala

C: Bradley Bozeman, Justin McCray, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: Cade Mays, Deonte Brown, JD DiRenzo, Austin Corbett

RT: Taylor Moton, Cameron Erving, Larnel Coleman

Quick thoughts: I wouldn’t make too much of the backup designations as of now, since there will be a ton of guys not on the final roster come week 1. However, props to Cade Mays for making the most of his opportunities in training camp. He appears locked in as the starter at RG until Austin Corbett is fully healthy.

Defense/Special Teams

DE: Derrick Brown, DeShawn Williams, Raequan Williams, Taylor Stallworth

DT: Marquan McCall, Nick Thurman, LaBryan Ray

DE: Shy Tuttle, Henry Anderson, Antwuan Jackson

Quick thoughts: Same as above as far as backup designations. On top of that, the Panthers will not be in base 3-4 the majority of the time. Curiously (and I am kind of happy about it), Marquan McCall is listed as the starting nose tackle, Shy Tuttle was mentioned as a nose when they signed him, but I think having the beefy McCall as the nose in base defense makes a ton of sense compared to Tuttle.

OLB: Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, DJ Johnson, Jordan Thomas

LB: Frankie Luvu, Deion Jones, Chandler Wooten, Bumper Pool

LB: Shaq Thompson, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Ace Eley, Brandon Smith

OLB: Justin Houston, Marquis Haynes, Kobe Jones, Amare Barno, Eku Leota

Quick thoughts: No real surprises on the starter front here, the outside guys are going to rotate quite a bit outside of Brian Burns and the group will change as cuts start to happen. Ejiro Evero kept 6 OLBs when he was in Denver and I would expect that to happen again in Carolina. Brandon Smith being ranked at the bottom on the inside may not be a good sign for him, but it is early.

CB: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor, Herb Miller, Mac McCain

CB: Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson, Mark Milton, Rejzohn Wright

S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson, Sam Franklin

S: Vonn Bell, Eric Rowe, Josh Thomas

NCB: Jeremy Chinn, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Greg Mabin

Quick thoughts: Jeremy Chinn being named the starting nickel is interesting in the sense that the team hasn’t quite defined what his role is. This group strikes me more as simply drawing up a depth chart where I fully expect Jammie Robinson/Eric Rowe to be involved in the nickel conversation as well.

KR: Raheem Blackshear, Laviska Shenault, Shi Smith

PR: Raheem Blackshear, Damiere Byrd, Shi Smith

LS: JJ Jansen

P: Johnny Hekker

K: Eddy Pineiro, Matthew Wright

Quick thoughts: Not much to say here aside from that clearly the primary return duties are Blackshear’s to lose. Damiere Byrd will be out 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury so I’d imagine Shi Smith may get a chance to return punts as well if he makes the team. Beyond that, Pineiro is the kicker but he is also dealing with an injury, hence the signing of Matthew Wright.

Those are my thoughts and I’m sticking to them. What are your thoughts?