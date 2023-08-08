Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 33 days to go

(Note to CSR Readers: I’ve changed my profile name from “MickSmiley” to “DA_Sweat”. New name, same old voice.)

We’re officially 33 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster.

The Panthers don’t currently have a player wearing No. 33 so I decided to go back through Carolina history and find the best player to ever wear No. 33. Instead of highlighting a former Pro Bowler with a lot of highlight moments in a Panthers jersey, my research led me instead to ask this question:

Is No. 33 cursed for the Carolina Panthers?

With information taken from Football Reference, here’s the comprehensive list of players to wear No. 33 going back to the Panthers founding in 1995. It’s a pretty uninspiring list and I can’t blame players currently on the Panthers roster for avoiding this cursed number. Take a look at the names then vote in the poll with who you think is the team’s best player to wear No. 33.

1995 - Butler By’not’e, RB/KR. Spent one season with the Panthers. He returned 18 kicks for 335 yards (18.6 YPR).

1996 - Leroy Hoard, RB. Played three games for the Panthers and rushed for 11 yards.

1998-2001 - Doug Evans, DB. Joined the Panthers after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Packers. During his four years in Carolina he started 55 of 57 games with 214 tackles and an impressive 14 interceptions. His eight interceptions in 2001 is still the Panthers single-season record.

2002 - Joe Montgomery, RB. Played three games for the Panthers and rushed for 20 yards.

2005 - Idrees Bashir, DB. In nine games as a Panther he registered 20 tackles, one interception, and two fumble recoveries.

2006 - Nate Salley, DB. Salley was a fourth round pick in 2006 and registered just four tackles over eight games during his rookie season. He didn’t play in 2007 then changed his number to 25 in 2008, his last year in the NFL.

2009-2011 - Mike Goodson, RB. The Texas A&M standout was a Panthers fourth round pick in 2009. He spent three seasons as a reserve with the Panthers and rushed for 501 yards and three touchdowns in Carolina.

2014-2016; 2019-2020 - Tre Boston, FS. Boston was a 2014 fourth round pick by Carolina and in his first three seasons with the club he started 16 of 42 games with 108 tackles and three interceptions. He then took a two-year detour with the Chargers and Rams before returning to Charlotte in 2019. Upon his return he started all 16 games in 2019 with 68 tackles and three interceptions. In 2020, his final NFL season, he once again started all 16 games with a career-high 95 tackles and one interception.

2021-2022 - Spencer Brown, RB. The former UAB star joined the Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2021. In his two seasons with the Panthers he appeared in three games and rushed for 43 yards and one touchdown.

That’s it, folks. That’s the entire uninspiring list. As far as the best player goes, it comes down to Doug Evans or Tre Boston. Let us know who you think wore No. 33 best: