Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 34 days to go

We’re officially 34 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 34 — and once again, nobody is currently wearing this number. Instead, let’s rip the scab off an ancient conversation and talk about the Greatest Panther to ever wear the No. 34 jersey. That’s right y’all, it’s Deangelo Williams time.

Williams was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 27th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent nine years with the Panthers, amassing 6846 yards and 46 touchdowns on 1432 carries in 117 games. He played two years for the Pittsburgh Steelers after leaving the Panthers, where he even led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2015.

Williams’ departure was not the best managed by either team or player, and left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans. Williams’ departure was also almost decade ago now and looks like a whole lot of water under the bridge to me. How does it look to you, Panthers fans? Scroll down into the comments to let us know, or just to reignite the long smoldering D-Will vs J-Stew debates of simpler times.