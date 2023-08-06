Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 35 days to go

We’re officially 35 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 35 — cornerback Mac McCain III.

McCain is a third-year player who was signed by the Denver Broncos in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T. He spent time in 2021 with both the Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles during the regular season.

Despite the recent Denver stop, McCain is not an Ejiro Evero guy as McCain was with the Eagles by the time Evero was hired by Denver.

He was with the Eagles during camp in 2022, but did not make their final roster and spent most of the 2022 regular season on Philadelphia's practice squad.

McCain's next NFL stop was with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason. The Panthers signed him just two days ago, so not much is known about his fit with the current team.