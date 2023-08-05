Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 36 days to go

We’re 36 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 36 on the roster — CB Herb Miller.

Herb Miller entered the NFL in the 2019 season, starting as an undrafted free agent for the Chiefs, but not making the final roster. He eventually signed to the practice squad of the Buccaneers, and bounced on and off the roster between 2019-2020, and ended up playing in 4 games for the team and managed to nab an interception during that time. He then spent time with the Browns, playing in 13 games between 2021-2022. He hails from Florida Atlantic.

I don’t believe Miller has much of a chance to make the team with Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson locked in as starters, Keith Taylor and CJ Henderson having themselves phenomenal camps so far, and Eric Rowe/Jammie Robinson factoring into the nickel conversation. However, there’s something to be said for a UDFA like Miller to have played in as many games as he has. Special teams seems to be the route for him, and a practice squad stash wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for a questionable cornerback room in Carolina.