Panthers 2023 training camp: 8/5 open thread

The Panthers are back for another day of training camp practice, and we’re here to provide you a place to discuss everything that happens as the team prepares for a new season.

For a full schedule of training camp practices, you can click here.

You can follow along with this Twitter list for reports from folks who are on site as the team goes through their workouts.

As always, use this space to discuss all the happenings before, during and after practice.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!