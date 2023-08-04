Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 37 days to go

We’re 37 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 37 on the roster — CB Mark Milton.

Milton came to Carolina as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor this offseason. Meaning he’s then inaugural Baylor/Temple signing not fueled by the nepotism of Matt Rhule. Milton was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2022, logging 46 tackles, 1 interception, and 3 pass breakups in his final season in college as a redshirt senior.

The 6’1” corner joins a Panthers DB room with a lot of question marks at the cornerback position specifically, as Donte Jackson returns from an Achilles tear that ended his 2022 season and Jaycee Horn missed the final few games after he broke his wrist against Detroit. Regardless, both are healthy but then depth is an important question mark. CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor are expected to make the team as CBs 3 and 4, while safeties Jammie Robinson and Eric Rowe are slotted to be the nickel corners for 2023.

I don’t expect Milton to make the roster just based on the current environment, however Henderson and Taylor haven’t shown themselves to be irreplaceable thus far in their careers, so there is room for someone to usurp them. I expect Milton to be a candidate for the practice squad, where I could see the team stashing a couple in case of injuries.