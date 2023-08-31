Panthers add WR Derek Wright and LB Chandler Wooten to the Practice Squad, put TE Stephen Sullivan on IR, and lose out on QB Matt Corral

The Panthers Practice Squad continues to take shape as the chips fall going into the regular season.

The Panthers submitted their first official 53 man roster earlier this week, however they made a few moves after the fact on waivers, which forced them to part ways with WR Derek Wright, LB Chandler Wooten, and QB Matt Corral. Both Wright and Wooten cleared the waiver process so Carolina was able to add them back to their practice squad, putting their total number at 13.

Matt Corral, the quarterback they traded up for in the 2022 Draft with the Patriots, ended up being claimed by sighs the Patriots, meaning Carolina gave up a 3rd round pick to trade up in the draft to get him only for Corral to end up with that team. The Panthers had hoped they could sneak Corral onto the practice squad, however Corral had enough upside for the Pats to use a waiver claim on him. The Panthers will likely use one of their remaining practice squad spots on a QB as the NFL now allows an emergency QB to be elevated on game day without taking up a game day roster spot.

In other news, the Panthers curiously held onto 5 tight ends after the initial 53 man roster cut down. Turns out there was a reason for that, as TE Stephen Sullivan was then placed on injured/reserve, meaning he has the chance to return this season after 4 games on IR or later instead of the designation being season ending. This also kept him from being waived and potentially claimed by another team prior to the 53 man roster cut down, as players who are designated for IR must first go through the waiver process prior to the initial 53 man roster being determined.