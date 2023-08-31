NFL Reacts Results: Is a winning season really in the cards for 2023?

Well, bless your optimistic hearts. I don't know if y'all are excited for Frank Reich as the new coach, hopeful for Bryce Young as the new quarterback, or just plain willfully ignoring the last 20-plus years of franchise history and fortune, but you sure are excited for the 2023 NFL season.

We asked you earlier this week how you felt about the Atlanta Falcons season opener and whether or not y'all thought the Panthers would have a winning season. And I'll be damned if the majority of respondents aren't expecting to watch a good Carolina Panthers season for the first time in living memory.

A full 68% of you are expecting to beat or tie the Desmond Ridder and Bijan Robinson led Falcons on Week 1. 67% of you are expecting a clear cut win.

17% of respondents have clearly been on this ride before and the remaining 15% presumably haven't bought into the Young hype just yet.

From there, things really go off the rails.

65% of survey respondents think the Carolina Panthers are going to have a winning season with a new head coach, a significant defensive philosophy shift, and a rookie starting quarterback.

28% of y'all even think the Panthers are getting a berth in the 2023 NFL playoffs.

That's wild. What's more wild is that I'm not convinced any of you are wrong. This season has a lot of unknowns around the Panthers and, for once, I think that's a good thing.

To those of you who voted for the 0-1 moral victory against the Falcons and for the Panthers to win the NFC South with a losing record, congratulations. You've hit the Jaded Fan Jackpot. Your prize is a consolatory pat on the back and a knowing nod. Redeemable if you ever meet me in the wild.

