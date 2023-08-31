Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 10 days to go

We continue our countdown as we approach the start of the 2023 season for the Carolina Panthers. There are only 10 days to go and in honor of that, we talk about the Panthers’ very own number 10, punter Johnny Hekker.

The Panthers signed Hekker as a free agent in 2022 after he was somewhat surprisingly let go by the Rams, where he was one of the better punters in the league for 10 seasons. He picked up where he left off when he joined Carolina. He was third in the NFL in net yards per punt (44.1) and downed a league leading 39 punts inside the opponent’s 20 yard line. He was named the NFC’s all conference punter by Pro Football Writers of America.

He’s not just a weapon with his foot though. He’s got an arm too. Hekker has attempted 23 passes in his NFL career. He’s completed 16 of them and even tossed a touchdown pass in his rookie season. The Panthers didn’t utilize that skill last season, but perhaps that secret weapon will be unleashed under a new regime.

Having a good punter can be a bit of luxury, but it’s an important position for the Panthers right now. A young team led by a rookie quarterback is going to need help wherever they can get it, and having a punter that can flip the field and pin opponents deep in their own territory is one of those margins where the Panthers can create an advantage.