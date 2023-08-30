Panthers claim three players on waivers, release Matt Corral

With teams around the league cutting their rosters down to 53 players, a huge number of players hit the waiver wire. The Carolina Panthers hit that wire to try to shore up the bottom of the roster. They picked up three players:

Claudin Cherelus, linebacker, previously on the New York Jets

D’Shawn Jamison, defensive back, previously on the San Francisco 49ers

Calvin Throckmorton, offensive lineman, previously on the New Orleans Saints

The most obvious thing about these pickups is that the Panthers clearly valued names. Calvin Throckmorton and Claudin Cherelus are elite names.

They’re hopefully solid depth at positions that need it too. Throckmorton had spent the last three seasons with the Saints either on the active roster or practice squad. He started 14 games at guard in 2021 and another six last season. The Panthers seemingly needed more help at tackle than on the interior line, but perhaps they have more plans we’re not aware of.

Jamison reportedly impressed early in camp with the 49ers, but it’s tough to make a team as an undrafted rookie. He also has experience returning kicks and punts.

Cherelus is an undrafted free agent out of Alcorn State. He stood out enough to make the NFL from a small school, so maybe there’s some untapped talent there.

To make room for the incoming players, the Panthers made three cuts:

Chandler Wooten, linebacker

Derek Wright, wide receiver

Matt Corral, quarterback

The Wooten release is a one-for-one swap with the Cherelus pickup. The wide receiver and quarterback rooms were probably a little deeper than they needed to be, so it makes sense that the Panthers went there to make room for the incoming players. Wright will almost surely be back on the practice squad given the team felt highly enough of him to keep him on the initial 53.

The release of Corral is probably the biggest surprise, but Bryce Young is entrenched as the starter and Andy Dalton is firmly positioned as his backup. Corral could still end up back on the Panthers practice squad and get elevated to an active roster spot if one of Young or Dalton are out, but it’s possible that the organization decides to go in a different direction entirely.