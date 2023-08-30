Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 11 days to go

We are just 11 days away from the start of the Carolina Panthers 2023 season. With that, we’ll look at the brand new number 11 for the team, Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Number 11 had belonged to quarterback Jake Luton through camp and the preseason, but the team elected to free the number up by letting the fourth year pro go during final roster cuts. 11 isn’t a quarterback number anyway. It works better for wide receivers.

With that in mind, the Panthers swapped conditional 2025 seventh round picks with the Chiefs to bring in Smith-Marsette. It’s about the least amount of draft compensation a team can give up, so the trade essentially amounted to the Panthers asking the Chiefs “can you just give him to us instead of releasing him and making us try to claim him off waivers.” It’s savvy business, even if it’s for a bottom of the roster guy.

Smith-Marsette came into the league as a fifth round pick of the Minnesota Vikings by way of Iowa. He was somewhat of a gadget player athlete wide receiver at Iowa. He returned kicks, caught passes, and took handoffs, but didn’t get a ton of volume in any of those arenas. He didn’t stick with Minnesota and split last season between the Bears and the Chiefs.

He put himself on the radar this preseason. He caught nine of ten passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Clearly the Panthers saw enough to take a flyer on him while waiving some guys they’ve had in camp all summer.

Here is every one of his catches from the preseason to whet your palate.