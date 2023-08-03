Keep Sounding: Panthers defense training camp preview

Hey look at us doing a podcast two weeks in a row. Last week, we talked about the offense. This week, we go through the Carolina Panthers defense (and special teams) now that training camp is in full swing. And to top it all off, we have our same guest back from last week—the original face of Cat Scratch Reader, Jaxon.

Here’s what we go through on the show:

The Panthers signed Deion Jones to bolster the linebacker corps, which is strong up top but has questionable depth

How we think the edge rushers are going to shake out opposite of Brian Burns

How the big boys up front will fit in Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 base defense. This unit has the defender with the highest grade on the Panthers roster according to PFF’s stats last season.

The depth of the secondary and the health of its marquee cornerbacks

The special teams look good

LINK TO SHOW