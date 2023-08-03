Panther 2023 season opener countdown: 38 days to go

We’re officially 38 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 38 — safety Josh Thomas.

Josh Thomas entered the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State following a career year with the team, logging 72 tackles in his final season in college. He started with the Buffalo Bills, where he didn’t make the final roster but managed to catch on with the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster twice that season, logging a single solo tackle. In 2021, he went back to the practice squad but never saw any action, and eventually his time with Buffalo ended in August of 2022. He caught on with the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in 2022 and stayed there until his release about 2 months ago.

Thomas is an absolute long-shot to make the roster for the Panthers in 2023, especially after they went out and signed Vonn Bell and Eric Rowe in free agency and drafted Jammie Robinson, who factors into that conversation. Combine that with the team re-signing Sam Franklin, a player who excelled on special teams in 2022, there’s really not any room for more depth there. Josh Thomas could get a chance to ride the practice squad once again, so he’ll need to make the most of the preseason snaps he gets.