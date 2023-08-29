Panthers trade for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Carolina Panthers made a cut-day deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. They will reportedly be exchanging conditional seventh round picks in 2025 as part of the trade.

Trade: Panthers acquired wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-rounders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

That’s about as little compensation as you can give up in a trade, so this deal was essentially the Panthers asking the Chiefs to give them Smith-Marsette instead of cutting him outright. Clearly the front office sees some sort of potential in him.

Panthers.com did a nice introductory piece on the new Panthers wide receiver, including his notable preseason stats. He finished the preseason with nine catches on 10 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

He came into the NFL in 2021 as a fifth round pick of the Vikings, but he hasn’t been able to latch on anywhere. He returned kicks and was somewhat of a gadget player in college at Iowa, so perhaps the Panthers see more untapped potential as a pure wide receiver.