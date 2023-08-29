Introducing the Carolina Panthers first 2023 53-man roster

It’s officially 4 P.M. EST and that means the Carolina Panthers first 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL regular season has been set. This is far from a final roster, as cuts from other teams and injuries through the season will lead to changes every week. But for now, a new day dawns in Charlotte under the leadership of head coach Frank Reich and rookie quarterback—and first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft —Bryce Young. Without further ado, your 2023 Carolina Panthers:

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Matt Corral

Running backs (3): Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear

Wide receivers (7): Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall, Laviska Shenault, Imhir Smith-Marsette, Derek Wright

Tight ends (5): Hayden Hurst, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan

Offensive line (8): Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Taylor Moton, Cade Mays, Chandler Zavala, Nash Jensen, Ricky Lee

Defense

Down linemen (5): Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman

Outside linebackers (6): Brian Burns, Justin Houston, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes, DJ Johnson, Amare Barno

Linebackers (4): Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, , Kamu Grugier-Hill, Chandler Wooten

Cornerbacks (4): Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson, Troy Hill

Safeties (5): Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin, Jammie Robinson

Specialists

Kicker (1): Eddie Pineiro

Punter (1): Johnny Hekker

Long snapper (1): JJ Jansen

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform:



G Austin Corbett, eligible to return after missing four weeks in the regular season.

Reserve/Injured

DE Henry Anderson, ineligible to return to the Carolina Panthers in 2023

Notes