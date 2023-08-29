Introducing the Carolina Panthers first 2023 53-man roster

It’s officially 4 P.M. EST and that means the Carolina Panthers first 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL regular season has been set. This is far from a final roster, as cuts from other teams and injuries through the season will lead to changes every week. But for now, a new day dawns in Charlotte under the leadership of head coach Frank Reich and rookie quarterback—and first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft —Bryce Young. Without further ado, your 2023 Carolina Panthers:
Offense
Quarterbacks (3): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Matt Corral
Running backs (3): Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear
Wide receivers (7): Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall, Laviska Shenault, Imhir Smith-Marsette, Derek Wright
Tight ends (5): Hayden Hurst, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan
Offensive line (8): Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Taylor Moton, Cade Mays, Chandler Zavala, Nash Jensen, Ricky Lee
Defense
Down linemen (5): Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman
Outside linebackers (6): Brian Burns, Justin Houston, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes, DJ Johnson, Amare Barno
Linebackers (4): Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, , Kamu Grugier-Hill, Chandler Wooten
Cornerbacks (4): Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson, Troy Hill
Safeties (5): Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin, Jammie Robinson
Specialists
Kicker (1): Eddie Pineiro
Punter (1): Johnny Hekker
Long snapper (1): JJ Jansen
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform:
G Austin Corbett, eligible to return after missing four weeks in the regular season.
Reserve/Injured
DE Henry Anderson, ineligible to return to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Notes
- You can check out the list of players that were cut here.
- The waiver wire closes tomorrow at noon. Again, expect some fluctuation in the roster between now and then.
- For IR purposes, if the Panthers want to designate a player for return from that list then they have to carry that player on the regular roster until 4 P.M. EST (close of business in the NFL) tomorrow.
