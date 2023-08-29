Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 12 days to go

We’re officially 16 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in against the Atlanta Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 12 — wide receicer Shi Smith.

Smith was a 6th round pick by the Panthers. He was taken with the 204th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, the undersized receiver has been more speed and promise than consistency and presence.

Smith is a fast athlete whose major drawback, besides his 5'10" height, is the number of passes he has dropped in his limited opportunities.

He has played in 23 games in his two season, starting six last year. He has recorded 28 receptions on 52 targets for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

This is likely a make-or-break season for Smith. You can make your excuses based on the quality of quarterback play he had in Charlotte for two seasons. But this new staff isn't going to start by blaming Bryce Young if Smith struggles to make an impact this year.