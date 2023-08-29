Panthers 2023 Fantasy Football Primer

It’s fantasy draft week Panthers fans! If you lean towards drafting players from your own team, then here’s a primer to help you with that.

Let me begin by saying this is not the year to reach for Panthers in your fantasy drafts. While I think the Panthers have several players that can contribute to a winning fantasy season it would be better to wait and get them at their average draft position. The upside to these low rankings is a couple of these players will out play their ranking, they just have too. I mean someone will have to catch those passes from Bryce Young given the Panthers could be playing from behind a good bit.

Fantasy-Relevant Panthers listed in order of the Yahoo Pre-Draft rankings:

RB Miles Sanders (#44 Overall/RB18)

Sanders is the only Panther worthy of a spot in a starting line up week to week at this point. Whether he stays in your fantasy line up will depend on how the Panthers 16th ranked offensive line plays of course and whether the Panthers play from behind early. I do like Sander’s ability to catch passes out of the backfield and I expect a good bit of that so I think this is a value pick if you get him in the mid to late 4th round. If he is there in the 5th or even 6th it’s a no brainer.

WR Adam Thielen (#133 Overall/WR59)

For wide receivers it’s all about targets week to week. I expect Thielen to be Young’s top target in 2023 and so I think he gets 8 to 10 targets a game, which is what you expect for a WR1 to WR20. At WR59 he is an absolute steal in the 13th round. Just to be safe I will be targeting him in round 9 or 10 just to be safe.

WR DJ Chark (#134 Overall/WR60)

The fact Chark and Thielen are ranked back-to-back tells you people have no idea what to expect from the Panthers offense. I think it’s safe to say the Panthers will throw a lot and Young will complete a lot of passes. Chark will catch a good many of those and he is the Panthers home run hitter. He’s bound to catch a dozen deep balls this year. In fact a love Chark as a late round pick in Best Ball Leagues for that reason. So while I won’t reach for Chark as much as I plan too as Thielen I won’t hesitate in the 12th or make him my last WR drafted.

TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst is the biggest unknown regarding his fantasy value. In He has game some nice games but is TE20 at best over the course of the season. Hurst is probably no better than the third or fourth option in Frank Reich’s passing game. I like him as a TE2 final pick if I managed to grab one of the top 4 TEs. If Hurst should get 4 to 5 targets in these early games then he becomes a streaming option for teams that waited until the third tier to fill the TE position.

QB Bryce Young (#238 Overall, QB24)

Bryce Young should be a good QB2 selection with one of your last picks in the draft, though I admit my homer bias. I think he has top 15 potential as a rookie given he is starting right out of the gate. This is the lowest he will ever be ranked again is my prediction. That said, he’s worth a late pick if only as trade bait later in the season after your QB1 had passed the bye. In Superflex leagues (2 QBS) he’s a no brainer QB3 that can develop into QB2 in the back half of the season.

The Panthers defense might be worth a stream later in the season once they prove better than we’ve seen in the preseason. Otherwise no one else in fantasy relevant unless thrust into a starting role due to injury.

Best Ball Leagues

I like the back-up value of many of these players in best ball because I think this team will average at 24 points a game. I’m not saying draft them as your top players but as your second tier, bye week players. Sanders, Chark, Thielen and Young could all have weeks that score points for you. Bryce Young emanates consistency which is something you value in Best Ball. You can’t have too many feast or famine players, you need the guys that provide a weekly floor too. One last piece of advice is to mock draft Best Ball leagues using a good draft simulator.

