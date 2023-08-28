Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 13 days to go

We’re officially 13 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 13 — wide receiver Javon Wims.

In these player profiles at CSR we normally focus on the essential facts of a player’s career and assess their probability of making the 53-man roster. I’ll get to that later. The most important thing to know about Javon Wims is he is most famous for straight up punching New Orleans Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson in the face.

Here’s the video of Wims throwing hands with Gardner-Johnson back in 2020.

The full context of this kerfuffle is earlier in the game the two were exchanging words and Gardner-Johnson yanked Wims’ dangling mouthpiece right off his facemask. It was disrespectful, no doubt. Wims retaliated later in the game by throwing punches which seems excessive given the circumstances, but at least he has some animosity for the Saints organization. That’s a plus for a potential Panther.

In college Wims spent two years at Hinds Community College then two seasons at Georgia. During his 2017 senior season he hauled in 45 receptions for 720 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Wims was a 2018 seventh round pick by the Chicago Bears. He spent three seasons in Chicago and appeared in 34 games (seven starts) with 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns before being waived in 2021. Over the last two seasons he bounced around between the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals practice squads. He didn’t play in any games in 2021. In 2022 he appeared in one game with the Cardinals, playing five offensive snaps and not recording any stats.

The Panthers signed the 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver about a month ago so he’s probably just along for the ride for training camp. Wims turns 29 next month so he’ll be giving everything he has to keep his NFL dream alive.

That said, he has gotten a pretty good look in the preseason. In Carolina’s first preseason game against the New York Jets he had two receptions (seven targets) for 23 yards including a 13-yard gain on second-and-11.

In the Panthers second preseason game against the New York Giants he had two receptions (five targets) for eight yards, one of which was a successful third down conversion. He also had a tackle on special teams. In the team’s final preseason game against the Detroit Lions he had a seven yard reception.

The reality, though, is there’s very little chance Javon Wims survives final roster cuts with the Panthers, but at least he’s still got a puncher’s chance.