Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 14 days to go

Today marks exactly two weeks until the start of the Carolina Panthers 2023 season. Two weeks is 14 days. In honor of that, we look at number 14 for the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton signed with the Panthers as a free agent shortly after the start of the 2023 league year. The promptness with which the deal was struck implies that the Panthers specifically targeted the 35-year-old as a mentor and backup for incoming rookie Bryce Young. And it makes sense for them to do that. Dalton has proven to be the quintessential veteran backup.

Dalton’s heyday came with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011 to 2019. He was never a superstar, but he was that kind of steady quarterback where he probably won’t win you anything big but he doesn’t feel bad enough to aggressively upgrade. He ended his Bengals career with 31,594 passing yards and 244 touchdowns to 144 interceptions.

He’s spent the three seasons since the end of his Bengals tenure serving as a bridge/backup quarterback. He spent one season each with the Bears, Cowboys, and Saints. He made 29 starts in those three seasons despite none of those teams having serious plans for him to be the starter. He acquitted himself well, tossing 40 touchdowns against 26 turnovers and leading his teams to a respectable (for a backup) 13-16 record.

The Panthers will have the same plans for Dalton. Ideally he won’t have to play at all as Bryce Young stays healthy and plays well. But if Young has to miss any time, Dalton has proven he can keep the ship steady. Plus the veteran has always received praise for his leadership and presence in the quarterback room. His experience will be a valuable tool for Young to rely on during the ups and downs of the NFL season.