Panthers 2023 53 man roster cut tracker

The Panthers have until Tuesday to trim the roster to 53, meaning we’ll see players waived, receive injury designations, or potentially traded. This also means they might make a few moves on other teams’ players. Here is your tracker to follow along.

Waived

QB Jake Luton

RB Camerun Peoples

WR Gary Jennings

WR CJ Saunders

OT Larnel Coleman

DL Antwuan Jackson

LB Bumper Pool (this made me sad)

S Colin Duncan

S Josh Thomas

CB Rezjohn Wright

K Matthew Wright

We’ll keep you updated as the news rolls through. Let us know what you think in the comments!