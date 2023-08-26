Panthers 2023 53 man roster cut tracker

The Panthers have until Tuesday to trim the roster to 53, meaning we’ll see players waived, receive injury designations, or potentially traded. This also means they might make a few moves on other teams’ players. Here is your tracker to follow along.
Waived
QB Jake Luton
RB Camerun Peoples
WR Gary Jennings
WR CJ Saunders
OT Larnel Coleman
DL Antwuan Jackson
LB Bumper Pool (this made me sad)
S Colin Duncan
S Josh Thomas
CB Rezjohn Wright
K Matthew Wright
We’ll keep you updated as the news rolls through. Let us know what you think in the comments!
Loading comments...