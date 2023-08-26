Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 15 days to go

We’re just days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, and to celebrate that, we’re taking a look at number 15 on the roster — WR Jonathan Mingo.

Mingo came to Carolina as the 39th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, following the selection of Bryce Young at number one overall. Mingo hails from Ole Miss, as the next man up from a group of similar big bodied, athletic wide receivers in DK Metcalf and AJ Brown. Mingo’s stats never screamed “NFL top talent” as he had 1758 yards and 12 TDs in 4 seasons in college, however as we’ve seen from the two mentioned above, college production isn’t the be all end all.

Mingo joins a wide receiver group that is working to try and replace DJ Moore. Mingo is already slated into the top of the depth chart as at least the WR3, as Bryce Young has shown a great deal of chemistry with him. The Panthers receiver room is currently limping into the first week of the regular season, so it is entirely possible Mingo gets his very first start against the Falcons. He is a lock to make the roster and he should see plenty of targets in his rookie season.