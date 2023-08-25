Panthers 17 Lions 26: Bryce Young looks sharp in preseason finale

Carolina Panthers finally got what they wanted as Bryce Young led two scoring drives in two possessions to cap off the preseason.

The Panthers started out sharp on their first drive, but it petered out in field goal range, as has been the fate of many drives this preseason. They made amends on what would be the first team’s final drive of the preseason when Bryce Young found Adam Thielen at the front pylon for a 16-yard touchdown.

Young looks ready

Frank Reich and Thomas Brown opened things up more for Young this week. He dropped back 16 times in two drives. He showed his poise and elusiveness to break free for a handful of scrambles and found Thielen on a couple of nice intermediate throws to either side of the field. His pocket movement was reminiscent of a seasoned vet and his ball placement was superb. The coaching staff ended his preseason on a high note and pulled him after the touchdown drive. Panthers fans will have a couple of weeks to rewatch those drives and dream of big things ahead.

The protection looks better

There has been a fair bit of consternation over the play of the offensive line through the first two weeks of the preseason. The first unit was much better against the Lions. The play fell off with the depth guys that won’t be on the roster, but it was passable when the snaps mattered as much as preseason snaps can matter. Young’s pocket presence and ability to evade pressure certainly helped, but he wasn’t getting overwhelmed by pressure lik

Adam Thielen is steady as ever

Thielen was targeted on five of Young’s 12 pass attempts and received Young’s touchdown pass on a deep-ish corner route. No other receiver was targeted by Young more than twice. He briefly left the game after taking a knee to the lower back, but he was no worse for the wear.

Of course all of this came without DJ Chark in the lineup as he deals with a hamstring injury. He’ll eat up some of the targets Thielen got tonight, but Thielen’s style of play lends itself well to a rookie looking for a safe target.

CJ Henderson is still getting cooked

The Panthers had a hard time slowing down the Lions when both teams were playing roster players. A big culprit in that was the much maligned fourth year corner. I don’t have the official numbers, but it very much felt like just about every successful Lions pass play targeted Henderson, whether that be completed passes, a dropped should-have-been-touchdown, or a 36-yard pass interference. He’s probably safe as far as making the final roster, but his spot is in definite need of an upgrade.

Turnovers hurt

It’s preseason so the final result doesn’t matter, but the end of the first half was a lesson in the importance of taking care of the ball. With the score tied at 10, the Panthers were on the doorstep of taking a lead late in the first half. Andy Dalton underthrew Javon Wims and was picked off in the endzone. A busted coverage led to a long Lions touchdown. The Panthers tried to run out the clock to get to the half, but Camerun Peoples fumbled his first preseason carry, which led to a Lions field goal. It was as much as a 17 point swing in a game that the Panthers lost by nine.

Matt Corral is teetering

Corral has had a couple of moments this preseason, but those moments were tough to come by against Detroit. He had a nice scramble and a nice throw or two, but that was overshadowed by some very bad misses to open receivers. His poise in the pocket has improved, but the accuracy was well short of what it needed to be. He had a pair of glaring misses that were well behind very open receivers. He’s probably going to be around as an emergency quarterback or on the practice squad or something, but he’s looking less and less like the backup quarterback of the future. Lucky for him, Jake Luton got sacked twice and threw a pick-six before he completed his first pass of the night.

The fumble into the endzone for a touchback is the dumbest rule in football

Camerun Peoples, who had the unfortunate distinction of fumbling his first preseason carry, had a touchdown turned into a touchback because he very briefly bobbled the ball as he extended for the pylon. He never dropped the ball nor did he lose possession. Just a little bobble and a touchdown got taken away and handed to the Lions for a free possession. Rough night for Peoples.

With that, the preseason is in the books. The Panthers will cut the roster down to 53 players over the next couple of days in preparation for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10.