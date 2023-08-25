NFL Reacts Results: Bryce Young is the reason for the season

With only one preseason game left to play in 2023, the regular season has never felt closer. We asked the fans this week to tell us who they are most hyped for and how they feel about the biggest storyline to pop up in the 2023 preseason for the Carolina Panthers.

First, and least surprising, comes the fact that most Panthers fans are most excited to see Bryce Young on the field this fall. It’s a quarterback driven league and we really can’t blame y’all for wanting to see what the first overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft can do once he dons the black and blue in an actually meaningful game.

I myself am in the minority of fans who are most excited to see Frank Reich calling a game for the Panthers. Yes, of course, Young is an upgrade in most every way imaginable from the quarterbacks of the past few years. But so to is Reich over the last two full time coaches. He’s a guy who understands the NFL and its players at a professional level and he’s also a guy who understands that games are won by scoring points. It’s not just that he’s an “offensive minded” head coach. It’s that he’s a coach who isn’t offended by offense. But that’s a tangent for a future Monday Morning Optimist.

For now, I want to hear from the 7% of y’all who are most hyped for somebody who isn’t either Reich of Young. Scroll on down to the comments and defend your Vonn Bell or Miles Sanders love. We’re here for it.

Of course, there is also the matter of the second question we asked y’all.

It seems that the preseason isn’t moving the needle for a lot of you. There are some more granular follow up questions we’ll ask if the right guard story line starts to affect the regular season, but for now I think it is safe to assume that most fans didn’t overreact to a poor New York Jets game and thus did not have your opinions swayed either by an average New York Giants game.

Whether Austin Corbett, Chandler Zavala, or Travelle Wharton end up starting at right guard (I know, he’d be out of position as well as retirement, just work with me), I think the Panthers are in decent hands. Now we just need to see them actually roll out on a field with an open playbook and their eyes on the goal line.

