Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 16 days to go

We’re officially 16 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in against the Atlanta Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 16 — quarterback Jake Luton.

Luton was the 189th overall pick int he 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a member of the same Jags draft class as C.J. Henderson and Laviska Shenault, because the world is small and the NFL is smaller still. He played in and started three games for the 2020 Jags in relief of an injured Gardner Minshew where he completed 60 of 110 pass attempts for 473 yards, two touchdowns, six interceptions, and added one run for 13 yards and a touchdown.

He was ultimately benched in favor of veteran Mike Glennon and has not seen the field during an NFL regular season since. The Jags waived him during the 2021 preseason and he has since spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, the Miami Dolphins, and the New Orleans Saints.

Luton is currently the fourth man in what is either a two or three-man race for the Panthers quarterback roster spots. He has a decent shot to stick to the team’s practice squad as a spare arm, but that is about his ceiling in Carolina with number one overall pick Bryce Young in the building.