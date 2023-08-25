Panthers bubble players to watch out for in tonight’s game

The curtain call comes for many players in the NFL next week with their current teams. The 53-man roster cutdown looms and this week’s preseason action may dictate some of their fates. The third preseason game is the best time to showcase talent on the back end of the depth chart, so let’s take a look at some guys who have the most to gain from those snaps against the Detroit Lions.

Amare Barno

Barno has taken a step forward as an outside linebacker for this new 3-4 scheme the Panthers will run in 2023, having an extremely productive 1st preseason game as he registered a sack, a tackle for a loss, and a QB hit. In the 2nd game, he was much quieter. However, as a pass rushing specialist, his role on the Panthers roster could make him expendable after the Panthers acquired Justin Houston to supplement Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes in that role. Since Ejiro Evero’s defenses typically have a more defined edge setter/run player opposite their pass rushers, this could see Barno on the outside looking in. Based on what I’ve seen, I believe he should make the roster, but a nice performance against the Lions would leave all doubt.

Shi Smith/Derek Wright/CJ Saunders

There’s a close competition at the end of the depth chart for the 6th wide receiver spot. In previous weeks, I wasn’t even sure if the team would retain a 6th let alone it be one of these guys. However, between Damiere Byrd hitting season ending injured/reserve, Laviska Shenault entering the concussion protocol this week, and DJ Chark being kept out of practice with a hamstring injury, I think the Panthers will end up retaining a 6th wide receiver. They’ll need to field bodies come week 1, especially if Shenault and Chark miss more than a few practices. This is where these guys come in.

Shi Smith likely has the edge here, however this coaching staff has no real ties to him. After the 1st team steps off the field, the Panthers will field likely every wide receiver on the roster at some point to give them some snaps. While Wright and Sanders have put together solid camps in the past, its really anybodies game there. Gary Jennings (who caught a touchdown pass last week) and Javon Wims could potentially factor into this conversation as well.

Deonte Brown

While Cade Mays and Chandler Zavala are likely locks to make the 53 man roster at this point, the Panthers need to have a contingency plan in place at right guard until Austin Corbett returns from the PUP list. Zavala will get the first team snaps this week, which means after that there will be a lot of opportunity at the guard positions with the 2nd and 3rd teams. Brown hasn’t done much so far in his NFL career, but an extended look at the former Alabama guard who went toe to toe with several NFL level defensive linemen deserves a chance to prove his worth. O-Line depth as a whole will be a big piece of how the Panthers figure out their final 53 man roster.

Brandon Smith

At this point, I’m not entirely sure what to think of Smith. The Matt Rhule coaching staff took him last season after trading up, and it was clear he was a project. He’s gotten some snaps in the preseason, having logged 3 tackles, but in a defense where inside linebackers likely won’t be used more than with two on the field at the same time, Smith’s roster spot may become a casualty of simply needing more depth at other positions. It’ll be interesting to see how much he plays and with what strings of players he shares the field with.

Giovanni Ricci

The tight end room seems pretty set as far as a top 3, with Hayden Hurst, Ian Thomas, and Tommy Tremble basically locks to make the roster at this time. Ricci is such a versatile player though and we’ve seen some flashes of solid receiving ability. I like him as the guy who can be a stand in fullback and he’s always been a contributor on special teams. I expect him to get a bunch of snaps and I personally hope he can either beat out a guy like Ian Thomas or prove valuable enough to keep a 4th TE on the roster.

Who are you watching tonight, Panthers fans?