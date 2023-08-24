Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 17 days to go

We continue our roster countdown as the Panthers approach their regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Today we take a look at number 17 on the roster — WR DJ Chark.

DJ Chark arrived in Carolina as one of many offensive signings to bolster the weapons around eventual 1st overall pick Bryce Young in the 2023 free agency period. Chark signed a 1 year, $5 million deal as a prove it type deal. Chark was initially drafted 61st overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His rookie year wasn’t anything to write home about, but in his 2nd season he broke out with 73 receptions, 1,008 yards, and 8 TDs in 14 games started, showing what kind of talent he could be and justifying his draft position. In 2020, he took a step back, but posted a solid stat line of 53 receptions for 706 yards and 5 TDs. 2021 was where he really fell off a cliff, posting only 7 receptions for 154 yards and 2 TDs in only 4 games started, as injuries plagued that season. He eventually found his way to Detroit, where he logged 30 receptions for 502 yards and 3 TDs. He did land on injured/reserve that season which took 6 games off his plate, having played in 11 of 17 possible games.

Carolina brought Chark in as a compliment to Adam Thielen in 2023, though they didn’t have to pay him much as injuries piling up hurt his value. Rather than return to Detroit, Chark opted to come to the Panthers as their primary deep threat and clear WR2 for this upcoming season. Unfortunately, while the injury wasn’t deemed serious by Joe Person (citing a league source he heard from via Twitter/X), DJ Chark is currently on the sidelines dealing with a hamstring injury. I am not currently concerned as of this writing, as Carolina has taken it easy with veterans such as Miles Sanders, Marquise Haynes, and Donte Jackson during the preseason as far as any injury that could be nagging. That said, this Panthers receiving group is quickly approaching the season in a thin state, as Terrace Marshall is nursing a back injury, Laviska Shenault is in the concussion protocol, and Damiere Byrd was recently placed on season ending IR. The Panthers could be looking at fielding some of their depth come week 1, but as I stated above, I’m more inclined to believe they are being cautious moreso than anything at the moment.

