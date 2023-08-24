Projecting the Panthers final 53 man roster

The NFL roster cutdown rules are a little different this year. Instead of multiple rounds of cuts to whittle the roster down, there is just one date to cut the rosters from 90 down to 53. That date is August 29. It gives the coaching staff a few days to deliberate after the last weekend of preseason play. So let’s take a look at what the Carolina Panthers roster probably looks like come that date.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Matt Corral

This seems pretty straightforward. Young is the starter. Dalton is the backup. Corral is a young guy trying to cement himself as backup of the future.

Running backs (3): Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear

Sanders seems set to be the workhorse back this season with Hubbard spelling him. Blackshear will probably be the team’s primary kick returner and may return punts at times as well.

Wide receivers (6): Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall, Laviska Shenault, Shi Smith

This group has a pretty defined line between the active roster guys and the ones that don’t make the cut, but CJ Saunders and Derek Wright have a chance to threaten for a spot as well, especially given Saunders special teams experience. This is where Shi Smith needs to solidify his place.

Tight ends (4): Hayden Hurst, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci

Hurst is the receiver, Thomas is the blocker. Tremble will try to reach his potential. Ricci is a valuable special teamer and h-back type player.

Offensive line (9): Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton, Cade Mays, Chandler Zavala, Justin McCray, Cameron Erving or Michael Jordan

The last spot depends on the health of Erving, who left the first preseason game with a leg injury and didn’t suit up for week two. He probably gets the edge over Michael Jordan for the backup tackle spot, though neither is a great option. The interior looks better with depth, though Austin Corbett’s health is a question mark. He is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The Panthers could elect to keep him there to start the season to give him more time to rehab his knee. If they do that, they’ll have one more roster spot they can use on one of Erving/Jordan or someone like Nash Jensen or Sam Tecklenburg.

Defense

Down linemen (5): Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, Henry Anderson, Raequan Williams

The Panthers made the surprise move of cutting Marquan McCall earlier this week (though he was immediately cut by the Patriots after getting picked up, so something is up). That puts this position group in flux. Brown, Tuttle, and DeShawn Williams are safe bets. Anderson was good last season but is probably on the bubble. Raequan Williams showed out in last week’s game and may have solidified his place on the roster.

Edge rushers (5): Brian Burns, Justin Houston, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes, DJ Johnson

I think that Burns guy has a good shot to make the team. The Panthers didn’t pick up Justin Houston then give him a preseason game off if they didn’t intend on keeping him. Johnson was a high enough pick that he’s all but guaranteed a spot, and the others have been mainstays the last couple of years. That leaves Amare Barno off the final roster, but he’ll surely be on the practice squad if he doesn’t survive the roster cut down.

Linebackers (5): Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, Deion Jones, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brandon Smith

Thompson, Luvu, and Jones will take the lion’s share of snaps at the linebacker spots. Second year pro Brandon Smith and Deion Jones seem like the next in line while playing special teams snaps along with Grugier-Hill.

Cornerbacks (5): Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor, Jeremy Chinn

Chinn is probably more of a safety/linebacker hybrid, but the team has him listed as a nickel corner. He’ll be a mainstay on the field as a big nickel. Horn and Jackson will dominate the snaps on the outside with Henderson and Taylor serving as decent depth.

Safeties (5): Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods, Eric Rowe, Sam Franklin, Jammie Robinson

Bell, Woods, and Rowe are the main safety trio. Franklin is a special teams superstar and is growing as a defensive player. Robinson is probably Jeremy Chinn’s direct backup, but the Panthers have him listed as a safety.

Specialists

Kicker (1): Eddie Pineiro

Punter (1): Johnny Hekker

Long snapper (1): JJ Jansen