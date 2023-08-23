Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 18 days to go

We’re continuing our Carolina Panthers 2023 roster countdown with the guy who was supposed to be number 18 on the final roster — WR Damiere Byrd.

Damiere Byrd is a familiar name in Carolina, having joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015, where he ended up on the practice squad though did get a chance to play in a Super Bowl we don’t want to discuss at this time. He bounced on and off the roster until 2017, where he played in 8 games. However, he had his big moment with 2 receiving TDs against the Packers, including one famous TD where he barely made it by the skin of his... uh... glutes. Between 2017 and 2018, Byrd also contributed as a returner, including a 103 yard kick return for a TD in 2017. Byrd flew to greener pastures the following years, with stints as a Cardinal, Patriot, Bear, and Falcon where he grew into more of a receiver, and he had his best year reuniting with Cam Newton in New England, where he logged career highs in catches and touchdowns.

Byrd returned to Carolina on April 14th of this year, where he had a chance to catch on as both a depth receiver and as a returner. It wasn’t meant to be, as a leg injury forced Carolina to shut him down for the season. They put him on injured/reserve earlier this month, meaning he cannot be designated to return during the regular season. His only hope of playing again in 2023 is to agree to an injury settlement with the Panthers and either catch on somewhere else or come back after the necessary amount of time away.

I’m not sure if Byrd would have made the roster anyway with Raheem Blackshear appearing to take the primary returner job, and the Panthers have a lot of young potential at the back end of the WR depth chart. Still, I wanted to see the leader of House Byrd return for one last hurrah. Maybe he’ll get that chance later this season or in 2024. Share your favorite Damiere Byrd memories below!