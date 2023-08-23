Panthers Reacts Survey: A Frank Reich vs Bryce Young popularity contest, and more

We’re almost there, y’all. Friday is the Panthers final preseason game (against the Detroit Lions). Roster cut downs are next Tuesday, and then we have a week and a half of practice before the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

This preseason has opened up two on-the-field story lines for the Panthers that loom large over the coming regular season. The first is the unexpected question mark presented by the offensive line. The absence of right guard Austin Corbett has left a larger than expected void in the chemistry and performance of an otherwise unchanged unit from 2022. Rookie Chandler Zavala saw most of the action against the New York Giants in the right guard spot with the starters and overall looked better than anybody they had there the week before against the New York Jets. Still, everything isn’t sunshine and rainbows just yet, so we’d like to start by querying the progress of your opinion from preseason Week 1 to preseason Week 2.

Next, as we enter the season with a bevy of new faces, we want to know who has you the most excited about 2023. Is it new head coach Frank Reich? Is it number one overall draft pick Bryce Young? Is it somebody else? There has to be at least one D.J. Johnson superfan out there. Let us know, and scroll on down to the comments to tell us who your person is if it isn’t either Reich or Young.

