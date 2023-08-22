Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 19 days to go

We’re officially 19 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 19 — WR Adam Thielen.

Thielen came to the Panthers after an 8 year career in Minnesota that saw him in the conversation for one of the best wide receivers in the league at points. While he hasn’t broken 1,000 yards since easily his best season as a pro in 2018, Thielen’s averaged a steady 100 targets per season since 2020 and 30 TDs during that span despite being overshadowed by Justin Jefferson.

Thielen signed a 3 year, $25 million deal this offseason as Carolina was clearly aggressive in free agency trying to make up for the loss of DJ Moore in their trade for the 1st overall pick. Thielen should be a consistent player on the field as a security blanket for Bryce Young, showing a clear chemistry with him so far at practice. It hasn’t translated yet in the preseason, but come week 1 hopefully we’ll get to see what Carolina is paying him to be. It is hard for me to make a prediction to his 2023 stats as I don’t really know what the offense will look like. However, Thielen joins DJ Chark and Hayden Hurst as the veteran mouths to feed for the 1st overall pick.

What are your thoughts on Adam Thielen thus far? Sound off below in the comments!