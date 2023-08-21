The Panthers sign CB Troy Hill, waive DT Marquan McCall

After spending most of the offseason with cornerbacks battling various injuries, the Panthers pulled the trigger on bringing in some veteran depth in Troy Hill. Hill started 55 games over the course of his 7 season career, including a 2020 season that saw him start every game for the Super Bowl winning Rams. He ended up leaving the Rams to go to the Browns in 2021 before returning in 2022 and starting another 12 games (for a pretty bad Rams squad but hey, that’s life). This move should give the Panthers a little bit of breathing room in the event of an injury to one of their starting corners, and Hill could find himself as part of the rotation as well.

The corresponding, and somewhat shocking move to make room for Hill, was to cut DT Marquan McCall. While McCall is a holdover from the Rhule era, he did start the season as the first team nose tackle, a job he appears to have lost to Raequan Williams or Evero approved DeShawn Williams. It is possible they could find a spot for McCall later on, but at the moment there’s still a competition at defensive tackle going into the final preseason game.

What are your thoughts, Panthers fans? Sound off below!